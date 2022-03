CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Ten Clemson Tigers participated in their pro day on Thursday to showcase their skills in front of NFL teams.

The following participated in the event:

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (Did not participate in drills but was present to meet with teams)

TE Braden Galloway

CB Mario Goodrich

LS Jack Maddox

RB Darien Rencher

WR Justyn Ross

LB James Skalski

LB Baylon Spector

P Will Spiers

S Nolan Turner

Drill Results (Only participants listed)

Bench Press (225 lbs)

Jack Maddox: 17

Darien Rencher: 26

James Skalski: 26

Baylon Spector: 19

Nolan Turner: 17

Vertical

Braden Galloway: 33.5″

Mario Goodrich: 31″

Jack Maddox: 26.5″

Darien Rencher: 32″

Justyn Ross: 31.5″

James Skalski: 34″

Baylon Spector: 36″

Nolan Turner: 37.5″

Broad Jump

Braden Galloway: 10’2″

Mario Goodrich: 9’11”

Jack Maddox: 9’0″

Darien Rencher: 10’0″

Justyn Ross: 9’8″

James Skalski: 9’6″

Baylon Spector: 10’2″

Nolan Turner: 10’2″

40-yard dash (Two Attempts)