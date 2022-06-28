GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com/Clemson Athletics) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday a new football scheduling model that will go into effect beginning with the 2023 season.

The new model is based on a 3-5-5 structure whereby each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The schedule allows for each team to face all 13 conference opponents home and away at least once during the four-year cycle. The structure was adopted by the league’s athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives earlier today.

The new schedule will eliminate the Atlantic and Coastal divisions with all 14 schools competing in one division beginning in 2023. The top two teams based on conference winning percentage will compete in the Subway ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. In May, the NCAA Division I Council approved the deregulation of the current rule that had limited an individual conference’s autonomy to determine their football championship game participants.

“The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We appreciate the thoughtful discussions within our membership, including the head football coaches and athletic directors. In the end, it was clear this model is in the best interest of our student-athletes, programs and fans, at this time.”

A special one-hour edition of The Huddle will air on ACC Network on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to discuss the new scheduling format. The show will be hosted by Drew Carter and feature analysis from Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt.

The three primary partners for each ACC team are as follows:

Boston College: Miami, Pitt, Syracuse

Miami, Pitt, Syracuse Clemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State

Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State Duke: North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest

North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest Florida State: Clemson, Miami, Syracuse

Clemson, Miami, Syracuse Georgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest

Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest Louisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia

Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia Miami: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville

Boston College, Florida State, Louisville North Carolina: Duke, NC State, Virginia

Duke, NC State, Virginia NC State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina

Clemson, Duke, North Carolina Pitt: Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech Syracuse: Boston College, Florida State, Pitt

Boston College, Florida State, Pitt Virginia: Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech Virginia Tech: Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest Wake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech

The 2023-2026 ACC Schedules (home and away) are as follows:

2023 ACC Football Schedule

Clemson: Home – Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Wake Forest; Away – Duke, Miami, NC State, Syracuse

2024 ACC Football Schedule

Clemson: Home – Louisville, Miami, NC State, Virginia; Away – Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech

2025 ACC Football Schedule

Clemson: Home – Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Syracuse; Away – North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Wake Forest

2026 ACC Football Schedule

Clemson: Home – Boston College, NC State, Pitt, Virginia Tech; Away – Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia