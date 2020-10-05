ACC announces Oct. 17th game times

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 17.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC or ACC Network – network designation after the games of Oct. 10
Pitt at Miami, Noon, ABC or ACC Network – network designation after the games of Oct. 10
Liberty at Syracuse, Noon, RSN
Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)
Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m., RSN
Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network
North Carolina at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network