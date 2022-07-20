CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – Day one of the ACC Media Days is in the books as league commissioner Jim Phillips took to the podium while coaches and players spoke with the media as well in Charlotte.

Among those in attendance were Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and junior quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The second-year starter has trimmed down over the past offseason, shedding 25 pounds as he looks to rebound from a shaky sophomore season.

Swinney explained those struggles were not solely on the former five-star recruit.

“The last two young quarterbacks, Deshaun Watson and Trevor [Lawrence], they made mistakes,” Swinney said. “But we were much better around them. With D.J. we were not very good around him. And so his mistakes were magnified.”

“For me, I just want to be able to get my body in the best position, the best conditioning,” Uiagalelei said. “Just to be able to…put my best foot forward…The biggest thing is I feel like I’m more mobile and more agile with my feet.”

Meanwhile, Phillips was pressed on the issue of realignment and expressed his comfort with the state of the ACC amid a conference shakeup throughout college athletics.

“Everything’s on the table. We understand what that revenue means moving forward. But I will also say as I look at the next few years I like where we’re going.”