GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced a one-game suspension for Clemson men’s basketball student-athlete David Collins as a result of a Flagrant 2 foul, committed Thursday during the Clemson-Duke game.
Collins will miss Clemson’s Saturday home game with Notre Dame.
ACC suspends Clemson’s Collins for one game
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced a one-game suspension for Clemson men’s basketball student-athlete David Collins as a result of a Flagrant 2 foul, committed Thursday during the Clemson-Duke game.