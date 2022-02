GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSPA) – The ACC revealed the final bracket for the 2022 women’s basketball tournament in Greensboro, N.C. on Sunday.

Clemson will compete as the 13-seed and will take on No. 12 Syracuse in the first round on Wednesday, March 2 at 1 p.m.

In a tweet late Sunday, the ACC provided info on how to get tickets, as well as information on all the teams.