AP Report: Clemson AD Radakovich bound for Miami

A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Miami is hiring Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich as AD.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was still finalizing an agreement with the 63-year-old Radakovich. He will replace Blake James, who Miami let go last month, two days after the Hurricanes’ football team lost to Florida State.

This week, Miami fired football coach Manny Diaz and replaced him with Miami alum Mario Cristobal. Radakovich is also a Miami alum. He received a master’s degree in business administration from the school in 1982.

Radakovich was hired as Clemson’s athletic director in 2012 and during his tenure oversaw significant enhancements to or development of facilities, including the construction of a football building and the reconstruction of Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Clemson program also added softball, gymnastics, and women’s lacrosse during his watch.

Swimming programs were eliminated while an attempt to end the men’s track and cross country programs failed as the result of threatened legal action.

