AP source: Oklahoma has hired Clemson DC Brent Venables as its head coach

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its head coach, according to an AP source.

The news came late Sunday following reports that the Sooners were keying in on Venables as a top candidate following Lincoln Riley’s departure.

Venables was on Oklahoma’s staff under Bob Stoops as co-defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2003 and defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2011. He was co-defensive coordinator when the Sooners won the 2000 national title. He left Oklahoma for Clemson in 2012 and won the Broyles Award in 2016 as the nation’s top assistant coach.

Venables’ Clemson defense led the nation in scoring defense in 2018, and his 2020 unit tied for the nation’s lead in sacks. This season, Clemson ranks second nationally in scoring defense, ninth in total defense, eighth in rushing defense and sixth in pass efficiency defense.