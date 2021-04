CLEMSON, S.C. - Eight pitchers combined to toss a five-hit shutout in No. 23 Georgia's 2-0 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs improved to 17-7, while the Tigers, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, fell to 12-10.

Starter Charlie Goldstein (1-0) earned the win by pitching a scoreless first inning in a scheduled short start. Darryn Pasqua pitched 1.2 innings to record his first save of the year. Tiger starter Carter Raffield (0-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up two runs on two hits in 3.1 innings pitched.