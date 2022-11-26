St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. – A 21-5 second-half run propelled Arkansas to a 76-62 win over Clemson on Friday evening in the second day of the Paradise Jam at the University of the Virgin Islands. The win moves the Razorbacks to 7-0 on the year, while the loss drops the Tigers to 3-3.

In her first career start, Ale’Jah Douglas led the Tigers with 13 points and three steals, while Ruby Whitehorn finished with ten points. Hannah Hank led the team on the glass with nine rebounds and added nine points. Arkansas was awarded 35 free throws to Clemson’s 15, while Clemson turned the Razorbacks over 23 times.

Arkansas continued to pile it on to start the fourth, quickly stretching the lead to 21 over the first three minutes of the quarter to seemingly put the game away. The Tigers wouldn’t go away quietly, however, using a 10-2 run to cut the Arkansas lead to 10 with just over 3:00 to play. The Razorbacks made their free throws down the stretch to put the Tigers away, 76-62.

The teams traded baskets to start the third quarter, before an 8-0 run tied the Razorbacks’ largest lead of the game at 39-31 with just under five minutes to go in the third. Clemson clawed back to cut into the lead, but a 6-0 run in the quarter’s final 2:00 gave Arkansas the 12-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Clemson and Arkansas were evenly matched through the game’s first 20 minutes, tied 15-15 after the first quarter and 24-24 at half.

Clemson is back in action on Saturday, taking on Northern Arizona at 6:45 p.m. (5:45 p.m. eastern) in the Tigers’ final game of the Paradise Jam.