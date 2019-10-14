BC at Clemson will be a night game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 26.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Miami at Pitt, Noon, ESPN orESPN2 – network designation after the games of Oct. 19

Syracuse at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ACCN, ESPN, orESPN2 – network designation after the games of Oct. 19

Virginia at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ACCN, ESPN, orESPN2 – network designation after the games of Oct. 19

Duke at North Carolina, 4 p.m., RSN

Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Open Dates: NC State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech

All times are Eastern.