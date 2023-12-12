Marquise Henderson says he was surprised when Dabo Swinney offered him a scholarship on a visit to the campus Sunday. He promptly accepted, setting him up for his college career just weeks after his junior season in high school finished.

Henderson, who will sign next year as an athlete and says he could play on either side of the ball in college, rushed for a BHP record 2,336 yards and 37 touchdowns this season for a team that made it to the 3A upper state final.

He told us how things played out Sunday after he watched a Tigers bowl practice.