Big 5th inning propels Tigers past Notre Dame

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson Athletics/WSPA)- Freshmen Max Wagner and Caden Grice both hit home runs in a seven-run fifth inning while Bryce Teodosio and Jonathan French added long balls in Clemson’s 13-7 victory over Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the ACC while the Fighting Irish dropped to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in ACC play.

Teodosio brought home the game’s first runs on a two-run homer, his first of the season, in the third inning. The Fighting Irish tied the score with two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Dylan Brewer started a seven-run frame in the bottom of the fifth inning with a run-scoring single.

Later in the inning after a James Parker run-scoring single, Wagner lofted a three-run homer, his second of the season. Two batters later, Grice laced a two-run homer, his third long ball of the year.

Notre Dame plated four runs in the sixth inning to narrow Clemson’s lead to 9-6, then French responded with a two-run homer, his third of the season, in the seventh inning. Kier Meredith, who tied his career high with four hits, added a two-out, two-run single in the frame.

Tiger starter Davis Sharpe (2-0) earned the win, as he yielded five runs on six hits in 5.2 innings pitched. Notre Dame starter Tommy Sheehan (0-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up five runs on six hits in 4.0 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACCNX.