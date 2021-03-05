Big 5th inning propels Tigers past Notre Dame

Clemson

by: Clemson Athletics/WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Clemson-baseball-generic_393946

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson Athletics/WSPA)- Freshmen Max Wagner and Caden Grice both hit home runs in a seven-run fifth inning while Bryce Teodosio and Jonathan French added long balls in Clemson’s 13-7 victory over Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the ACC while the Fighting Irish dropped to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in ACC play.

Teodosio brought home the game’s first runs on a two-run homer, his first of the season, in the third inning. The Fighting Irish tied the score with two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Dylan Brewer started a seven-run frame in the bottom of the fifth inning with a run-scoring single.

Later in the inning after a James Parker run-scoring single, Wagner lofted a three-run homer, his second of the season. Two batters later, Grice laced a two-run homer, his third long ball of the year.

Notre Dame plated four runs in the sixth inning to narrow Clemson’s lead to 9-6, then French responded with a two-run homer, his third of the season, in the seventh inning. Kier Meredith, who tied his career high with four hits, added a two-out, two-run single in the frame.

Tiger starter Davis Sharpe (2-0) earned the win, as he yielded five runs on six hits in 5.2 innings pitched. Notre Dame starter Tommy Sheehan (0-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up five runs on six hits in 4.0 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACCNX.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Clemson Sports Schedule