Clemson, S.C.—Clemson senior Jacob Bridgeman made four birdies in his final five holes on Tuesday to finish with a five-under-par 67 and win medalist honors at the Linger Longer Invitational in Eatonton, Ga. Bridgeman concluded the 54-hole, three-day event with a 16-under-par score of 200 on the Great Waters Course at the Reynolds Lake Oconee.

Bridgeman became the first golfer in Clemson history to record three consecutive rounds in the same tournament with scores of 67 or better on a par 72 course.

Clemson shot a final round team score of 283 and finished fourth in the strong field that included seven schools from the ACC and the SEC. Georgia won the tournament by four shots over Vanderbilt with an 836 score. Florida finished third at 850 and the Tigers were fourth at 852. Charlotte was one shot back at 853 and fourth-ranked North Carolina finished sixth at 864.

It was quite a performance by Bridgeman, who won the 90-player event by six shots over his nearest competitor, tied for the largest margin of victory by a Clemson golfer in school history. The six-shot margin matched Doc Redman’s six-shot win at the Jackrabbit during the 2015-16 season.

“It was great to watch,” said Clemson head coach Jordan Byrd, who has seen one of his players win medalist honors at each of the last two tournaments. Colby Patton and Zack Gordon were co-medalists at the Wake Forest Invitational in the previous tournament.

“Jacob was so consistent the entire tournament, but especially as he closed the door on the field today. I followed him the last six holes and watched him make four birdies and a par. He was just very impressive all day. He hit incredible shots and made long putts.”

For Bridgeman, it was the fourth victory of his career. He previously won the Palmetto Invitational twice and the Camp Creek Invitational. “This was probably the strongest field he has won,” said Byrd. The Linger Longer included 17 of the top 100 players in the nation, including seven of the top 31.

Bridgeman went his first 40 holes of the tournament without a bogey and had just one bogey for his 54 holes overall. He finished with 13 birdies, two eagles, 38 pars and just one bogey. His 16-under-par figure tied for the second best score vs. par in a 54-hole event by a Clemson golfer. Only Bryson Nimmer’s 17-under at the Clemson Invitational in March of 2019 is better.

Bridgeman won by six shots over Georgia’s Trent Phillips, who made an eagle on the last hole to get within six shots. Bridgeman led the field in par three scoring and par five scoring over the 54 holes.

It has been quite a 10-day period for Bridgeman, who won the Canadian Tour Southeast Qualifier a week ago with a 19-under-par score. His #13 ranking in the PGA University rankings is most likely to improve next week.

Colby Patton gave Bridgeman support over the tournament and finished in 13th place with a score of 212, four-under-par. He had a second-round 66 that tied his career best, and he finished with an even-par 72 on Tuesday. Patton actually led Clemson in total birdies in the tournament with 14.

Carter Pendley was Clemson’s second best player on Tuesday with a one-under-par 71. He finished with a 221 score, good enough for 40th position. His tournament included a pair of eagles, the second and third of his career.

Kyle Cottam was Clemson’s third best player in the tournament overall with a 220 score. He had rounds of 74-73-73 and finished 34th. Zack Gordon had a 78 on Tuesday and finished 73rd with a 231 score for the week.

Clemson returns to action in six days, competing in the Valspar Invitational in Palm City, Fla.

Linger Longer Invitational

March 20-22, 2022

Great Waters Course

Eatonton, Ga.

Team Results:

1. Georgia 836, 2. Vanderbilt 840, 3. Florida 850, 4. Clemson 852, 5. Charlotte 853, 6. North Carolina 864, 7. South Florida 867, 8. Alabama 869, 9. Virginia 885, 10. UNC-Greensboro 897, 11. Toledo and Augusta 899, 13. Chattanooga 905, 14. Mercer 911, 15. Kennessaw State

Clemson Individuals

1. Jacob Bridgeman 67-66-67/200; 13. Colby Patton 74-66-72/212; 34. Kyle Cottam 74-73-73/220, 40. Carter Pendley 78-72-71; 73. Zack Gordon 77-76-78/231/