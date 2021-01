Brad Brownell said Monday that he hopes his Clemson team can return to practice by mid-week after having to pause due to COVID-19 issues, a lay-off that led to the postponement of games at North Carolina and Syracuse.

Brownell indicated Monday his hope is the team can play Saturday’s game against visiting Virginia.

The Tigers rose to number 12 in the latest Associated Press rankings at 9-1 overall and 3-1 in the ACC.