CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Men’s Basketball Coach Brad Brownell visited with the media Wednesday to discuss the 2021-22 season and the state of the program.

The Tigers finished the season 17-16 overall and 8-12 in ACC play. They lost to Virginia Tech 76-75 in overtime of the ACC Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Brownell and the Tigers missed the NCAA Tournament in 2022. They made the tournament twice (’18, ’21) in the previous four seasons (the tournament was canceled in 2020).