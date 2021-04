CLEMSON, S.C. - College of Charleston broke open a close game with four runs in the fifth inning on its way to a 13-6 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Cougars improved to 13-14, while the Tigers dropped to 15-14.

After the Cougars scored a run in the third inning, Tanner Steffy led off the top of the fourth inning with a home run to double their lead. James Parker led off the bottom of the fourth inning with his seventh homer of the year, then Luke Stageberg led off the fifth inning with a home run. After a 43-minute lightning delay, the Cougars scored three more runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-1 lead.