Charlotte FC will not train at Clemson due to weather

|CHARLOTTE, NC (Tuesday, January 18, 2022) – Charlotte FC today announced an updated preseason schedule. Due to the impacts of Winter Storm Izzy, the Club will not travel to Clemson University for the first leg of preseason training camp as previously scheduled.
CLTFC will now train at the Atrium Health Dome and Bank of America Stadium for the remainder of the week.
The Club would like to thank head coach Mike Noonan and the rest of the Clemson soccer family for the opportunity to begin preseason on their campus. CLTFC looks forward to utilizing their world-class facilities in the future.