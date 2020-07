SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich was asked to testify before a U.S. Senate Judiciary Panel on “Protecting The Integrity Of College Athletics” Wednesday.

A.D. Radakovich’s testimony focused on reform proposals regarding student-athletes’ use of their name, image and likeness, otherwise known as NIL.

Read A.D. Radakovich’s full written testimony here.