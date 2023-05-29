Clemson learned Monday morning that it’s the fourth overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament on the strength of its 26-3 run following a 17-14 start to the season.

The Tigers face Lipscomb of the Atlantic Sun Conference Friday at 1pm in the double-elimination regional opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Charlotte faces Tennessee in the other contest at 6pm.

The winner of the Clemson regional faces the winner of the Auburn regional, meaning Clemson would host if victorious.

South Carolina is the 15th overall seed and is home to Central Connecticut State Friday at 7pm. N.C. State and Campbell are the other two teams in the double-elimination regional and play at 1pm Friday.

Coastal Carolina was also named a regional host giving South Carolina the most of any state in the this year’s tourney.

The regionals could extend to Monday.