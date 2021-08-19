Clemson announces non-conference MBB schedule

Clemson forward Aamir Simms, left, battles for a rebound with Miami guard Kameron McGusty (23) and teammates Anthony Walker, right, and Elijah Olaniyi, second from right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball has announced its non-league schedule for the 2021-22 season, highlighted by six home games, including a visit from South Carolina.

Clemson hosts this year’s game against South Carolina on Dec. 18. The Tigers have won three-of-the-last-four matchups with the Gamecocks dating back to the 2016-17 season.

Season ticket renewals and new season tickets will be on sale next week. Season ticket requests are available beginning August 25 on ClemsonTigers.com/Tickets or by calling the Clemson Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-CLEMSON.

Clemson returns seven scholarship players from last year’s 2021 NCAA Tournament team.

For an up-to-date schedule, click HERE.

2021-22 Non-Conference Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

Nov. 1 Georgia SW State (Exhibition)

Nov. 9 Presbyterian

Nov. 12 Wofford

Nov. 15 Bryant

Nov. 18 vs. Temple (Charleston Classic) – Charleston, S.C.

Nov. 19 vs. TBA (Charleston Classic) – Charleston, S.C.

Nov. 26 Charleston Southern

Nov. 30 at Rutgers (ACC/Big Ten Challenge) – Piscataway, N.J.

Dec. 11 vs. Drake (Holiday Hoopsgiving) – Atlanta, Ga.

Dec. 14 Miami (Oh.)

Dec. 18 South Carolina

The ACC schedule is forthcoming, but you can look at the Tigers’ opponents for the 2021-22 season below:

2021-22 Clemson’s ACC Opponents

Rivals (Home and Away) Florida State and Georgia Tech

Repeats (Home and Away) Boston College, Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia

Home Only North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Away Only Miami, Louisville, NC State, Syracuse