Clemson announces spring reduced seating plans

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Athletics received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce on for facility re-occupancy plans within Doug Kingsmore Stadium, the Clemson Softball Stadium, the Duckworth Family Tennis Complex, the Clemson Indoor Track and the Clemson Rowing Facility. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster outlined a procedure for exemptions to gathering restrictions in an Executive Order.

As part of the plan, Doug Kingsmore Stadium’s reduced capacity is 1,280 spectators and Clemson Softball Stadium will hold 366 spectators. Clemson tennis matches will be limited to student-athlete and staff guests, and Rowing and Indoor Track will be limited to essential personnel only.

Fall sports competing in the spring (Volleyball, Men’s and Women’s Soccer) will be under the same operations as the fall season. Capacity at Historic Riggs Field was capped at 1,000 spectators, while Jervey Gym had 250 spectators, limited to student-athlete and staff guests, as well as Clemson students.

Clemson Athletics and IPTAY will be reaching out to 2020 baseball and softball season ticket holders with more information on how to obtain tickets this season in the coming days, and detail on premium seating will be handled directly. The full schedules for all programs are expected in the coming days.

SAFETY MEASURES

Fans who are listed among the CDC’s at-risk groups are especially vulnerable and should consider staying home and refraining from attending events.

Face coverings are required unless eating or drinking.

Fans will be seated in pods of two or four affiliated guests in socially-distanced pods in facilities in which spectators are permitted.

ADMISSION