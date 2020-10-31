Clemson approved for limited fan capacity at basketball games

Fans and players celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 70-69. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson University has received approval from the state of South Carolina to have a limited number of attendees at basketball games.

The university received an exemption to a restriction on large gatherings which was set by an executive order from Governor Henry McMaster.

Littlejohn Coliseum will have its capacity reduced to 1,860 from 8,758 for both men’s and women’s basketball.

Spectators will be seated in pods of two or four “affiliated guests” and there will be at least six feet of distance between each pod, according to Clemson Athletics.

Face coverings will be required unless eating or drinking.

All ticketing will be mobile for men’s basketball while admission to all women’s basketball games will be free for the 2020-2021 season.

