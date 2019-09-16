Clemson at North Carolina Sept. 28 kicks-off at 3:30 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Sept. 28.
Friday, Sept. 27:
- Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN – as previously announced
Saturday, Sept. 28:
- Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon, ACCN
- Delaware at Pitt, 12:30 p.m., RSN
- Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Sept. 21
- Wake Forest at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
- Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN – as previously announced
- Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC – as previously announced
- NC State at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Open Dates: Louisville, Miami
All times are Eastern.