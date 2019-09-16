Clemson at North Carolina Sept. 28 kicks-off at 3:30 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Sept. 28.

Friday, Sept. 27:

  • Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN – as previously announced

Saturday, Sept. 28:

  • Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon, ACCN
  • Delaware at Pitt, 12:30 p.m., RSN
  • Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Sept. 21
  • Wake Forest at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
  • Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN – as previously announced
  • Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC – as previously announced
  • NC State at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Open Dates: Louisville, Miami

All times are Eastern.

