CLEMSON, S.C. — Due to positive COVID-19 cases within South Carolina’s program, Saturday’s game in Columbia is being postponed. Further updates will be announced when available.

Clemson plays tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. on ACCN when it travels to Virginia Tech for the ACC season opener. The Tigers jumped back into the AP Top 25 this week and stand at No. 24 in the country. Clemson has won its first five contests with four coming against Power 5 programs.