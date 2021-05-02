Clemson athletics looks into Brad Brownell team matter and considers it resolved

Clemson athletic administrators looked in an interaction that happened two months ago involving Brad Brownell and team members. No formal complaint was filed, the University took the matter seriously, looked into it, didn’t find any wrong doing, and considers the issue resolved.

Official statement from a Clemson University spokesperson.:

“Athletics administrators were made aware of an interaction that took place in early March between Coach Brownell and members of the team. While no formal complaint was filed by any member of the program, Clemson Athletic Administration took the matter seriously, spoke with the parent and met with Coach Brownell and the student-athlete. The matter is considered resolved.”

