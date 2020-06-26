Live Now
Clemson Athletics reports 19 new COVID-19 cases including 14 football players

Clemson

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A Clemson Tigers player holds up his helmet before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – 19 new coronavirus cases have been reported Friday by Clemson Athletics, including 14 football players.

A total of 430 Clemson student-athletes and athletics staff have been tested for the coronavirus, 47 have tested positive.

According to Clemson Athletics, four of the 47 were staff members and only one of those cases is still active.

Of the 43 student-athletes who tested positive, Clemson said 18 of the cases are still active.

The department said approximately half of the cases have been asymptomatic and there have been no COVID-19 hospitalizations for anyone within Clemson Athletics.

Clemson Athletics Tests & Cases as of June 26:

Total COVID tests (student-athletes and staff): 430
Individuals who have tested positive: 47
Individuals with active COVID cases: 19

All Student-Athletes: 290 tests, 43 positive, 18 active
Staff Aggregate Results: 140 tests, 4 positive, 1 active

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

