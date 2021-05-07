Clemson baseball’s seven-game streak ends

ATLANTA – Brant Hurter pitched 7.0 strong innings to lead Georgia Tech to a 6-1 victory over Clemson in the series opener at Russ Chandler Stadium on Friday night to snap the Tigers’ seven-game winning streak.

Hurter (4-4) earned the win by allowing just five hits, one run and no walks with eight strikeouts. Tiger starter Mack Anglin (2-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded four hits, six runs (three earned) and eight walks with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.

Adam Hackenberg led off the top of the second inning with a double and scored on Davis Sharpe’s one-out double for Clemson (22-19, 15-13 ACC). The Yellow Jackets (22-18, 16-12 ACC) responded with a run in the bottom of the second inning and an unearned run in the third inning before plating four runs in the fourth inning, including the last two after a costly error.

The series continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on Regional Sports Network.

