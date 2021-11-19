Clemson blasts Temple

Clemson Tigers
Posted: / Updated:

Al-Amir Dawes Scores 21 Points

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Nick Honor scored 19 points on a perfect shooting night and Clemson pulled away with a big surge surrounding halftime to defeat Temple 75-48 in the Charleston Classic. The Tigers earned a date with No. 22 St. Bonaventure in the semifinals on Friday. Clemson was up two with less than five minutes to go in the first half but closed on a 10-0 run. Hunter Tyson, Al-Amir Dawes and Honor hit consecutive triples for a 53-30 lead with 15 minutes to go. Clemson ended up 11 of 21 behind the arc and shot 54.5% overall. Honor was 7-for-7 shooting with four 3s and made his only free throw. Tai Strickland scored 16 points for the Owls

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Clemson Sports Schedule