ATLANTA (AP) – DJ Uiagalelie threw for one touchdown and ran for another, overcoming a sluggish start in the season opener to lead No. 4 Clemson to a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets kept it closer than expected much of the way and pulled within a 14-10 deficit in the third quarter on a Jeff Sims to EJ Jenkins 13-yard connection. Jenkins played at South Carolina last season.

But the Yellow Jackets couldn’t overcome two blocked punts, both of which led to short TD runs by Will Shipley.

Uiagalelie pulled off the play of the game, avoiding a sack to flip a lateral to Shipley for a first down. with his team ahead 17-10. Uiagalelie capped the drive with a 9-yard TD run that finally finished off the Yellow Jackets.

The junior finished the night going 19-32 passing for 209 yards and threw his first TD pass of the season to Beau Collins in the second quarter to build the lead to 14-0.

True freshman Cade Klubnik entered for the first time in his career with just over five minutes to play and led a 10 play, 66-yard scoring drive capped off by his three-yard touchdown toss to Will Taylor, playing his first football game for the Tigers since a season-ending knee injury last October against Boston College.

The Tigers’ victory over Tech was their eighth straight in the series as they extend their longest run of success against a rival they first played in 1989.

