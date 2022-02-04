Clemson can’t handle number four Louisville

Clemson, S.C. – Behind Hailey Van Lith with 34 points, fourth-ranked Louisville downed the Tigers 93-71, on Thursday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson drops to 7-15 (1-10 ACC) on the season, and the win moves the Cardinals to 20-2 (10-1 ACC).

Delicia Washington scored a season-high 28 points, shooting 5-6 from beyond the arc and 9-13 from the floor. Amari Robinson also hit double figures with 18 points. All thirteen Tigers saw action tonight, with seven of them recording at least one bucket.

Clemson took a 9-2 run, with five of those points from Washington, giving the Tigers early momentum during the first quarter for a 14-10 lead. Louisville quickly responded with their own 11-0 run to end the quarter.

Three different Tigers made three-pointers during just the second quarter from Hannah Hank, Daisha Bradford, and two from Washington. Amari Robinson rounded out the first half with a hard-fought layup to bring the Tigers within two possessions to end the half with a score of 44-39.

Robinson opened up the second half on her own 5-0 run to tie things up in Littlejohn with 7:24 left in the third quarter. The Cardinals responded with a 7-0 run in just over a minute and never looked back.

Louisville out-scored Clemson 29-15 in the third quarter to put the game away for the Cardinals. Hailey Van Lith scored a career-high 34 points, shooting perfectly from the three-point line and 13-16 from the floor.

Clemson will be back in action on Sunday afternoon in Charlottesville, facing the Virginia Cavaliers. The Tigers will tip-off at 4:00 p.m. inside John Paul Jones Arena.