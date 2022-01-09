Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. declares for NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 27: Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. #23 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after making an interception against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson junior cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. announced on social media Sunday that he will forego his senior season and has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Booth Jr. released a statement on Twitter Sunday night that read, in part:

“To everyone at Clemson University and in the Clemson community it has been a pleasure to play the game that I love in front of the best fans inc college football. Y’all make Death Valley, Death Valley. I am honored to be a Clemson Tiger Forever!”

Booth Jr. is considered to be among the top cornerbacks in the 2022 draft class. In three seasons at Clemson he recorded five interceptions, including three in the last three games.

He was a First Team All-ACC selection.