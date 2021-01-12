Clemson CB Kendrick announces return for another season

Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick announced via Instagram Monday night that he’ll return for “one more” (sic) season at Clemson.

In his junior campaign, in nine games with eight starts, Kendrick had 20 tackles with six passes broken up and one interception.

He was the Tigers’ most experienced returnee at his position but his playing time was sporadic throughout the season.

At one point, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if Kendrick was in his “doghouse,” after there had been indication by defensive coordinator Brent Venables that there had been an issue with the junior. The head coach responded the he preferred to call it his “love shack.”