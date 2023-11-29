Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins became the second Tigers defensive player to declare for the NFL Draft in as many days when he made his announcement Tuesday night.

Wiggins elevated his stock this season with two interceptions (including a pick six against Florida Atlantic) and nine passes broken up along with 25 tackles in 10 games. He’s considered the second-best cornerback prospect and is projected as a first round pick.

He will skip Clemson’s bowl game.

Tuesday, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. announced his plans to jump to the NFL.