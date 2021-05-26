Clemson closes with win over Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Clemson rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat No. 17 Georgia Tech 11-5 in the ACC Tournament at Truist Field on Wednesday night. The Tigers, who went 1-1 in the tournament, ended their season with a 25-27 record. The Yellow Jackets, who dropped to 0-1 in the tourney, fell to 28-22 in 2021.

The Yellow Jackets scored a run in each of the first three innings, highlighted by home runs by Stephen Reid in the second inning and Andrew Jenkins in the third inning. In the fourth inning, Adam Hackenberg blasted a three-run homer, his third of the year, on a 3-2 pitch and the 14th pitch of the at-bat to tie the score 3-3. Later in the inning, Bryce Teodosio hit a run-scoring triple to give Clemson the lead.

In the sixth inning, Teodosio rounded the bases for an inside-the-park solo homer, his eighth long ball of the year and the second inside-the-park homer of his career. James Parker added a two-run double with two outs in the frame. Teodosio belted another run-scoring triple in the seventh inning. In the eighth inning, Kier Meredith led off with a triple and scored on Parker’s two-run homer, his eighth of the year. Meredith’s triple was Clemson’s third of the game to set a Tiger record for an ACC Tournament game. Reid hit a two-run homer, his second long ball of the game, in the ninth inning.

Teodosio led the Tigers at the plate by going 3-for-4 with a homer, two triples and three RBIs. Parker went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and four RBIs.

Tiger starter Davis Sharpe (4-1) earned the win, as he tied his career with 7.0 innings pitched. He allowed six hits, three runs (two earned) and no walks with eight strikeouts. Yellow Jacket starter Dalton Smith (2-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded four runs on three hits in 3.1 innings pitched.

With the win, Clemson maintained its lead in the all-time series (116-114-3) with Georgia Tech.