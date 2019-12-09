Clemson co-offensive coordinator on verge of getting head coaching job

CLEMSON, SC – OCTOBER 17: Offensive Coordinator Jeff Scott of the Clemson Tigers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Boston College Eagles at Memorial Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Smith/Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Various reports indicate that Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott will be the next head coach at South Florida.

Scott was scheduled to meet with South Florida officials Monday morning, according to reports.

He would become the fifth head coach in South Florida history.

Scott has been the co-offensive coordinator at Clemson since the final game of the 2014 season.

He was the last original member of Dabo Sweeny’s first coaching staff at Clemson.

He is known for his savvy in recruiting.

His dad, Brad, is a former Clemson assistant, head coach at U.S.C. and also received his degree from South Florida.

Scott was born in Arcadia, Florida, which is just a short distance from Tampa where South Florida is located.

An official announcement is expected some time Monday, according to reports.