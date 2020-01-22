1  of  3
Clemson Comes Back from 10 Down to Beat Wake Forest, 71-68

Clemson

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clemson’s Aamir Simms grabs a rebound while defended by Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Hunter Tyson had a career-high 21 points, including the go-ahead basket, as Clemson rallied from 10-points down in the second half to defeat Wake Forest 71-68 on Tuesday night. The Tigers (10-8, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed by 10 points in the opening half and were still behind 47-39 with 15 minutes to go. But, helped by a five-point possession, Clemson came back to win its seventh straight over Wake Forest. The Tigers have won four of their past five ACC games after starting 0-3 in league play.

