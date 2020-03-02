CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – James Parker’s two-out, two-run double in the seventh inning broke a 2-2 tie and lifted Clemson to a 5-2 victory over South Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 9-2, while the Gamecocks fell to 7-4.
Bryar Hawkins lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning to score the game’s first run, then Noah Campbell grounded a two-out, two-run single in the second inning. In the seventh inning, Hawkins hit another sacrifice fly to tie the score 2-2, then Parker lined a two-out double to right-center to score two runs. Adam Hackenberg added a run-scoring single in the four-run frame.
Mat Clark (2-0) pitched 3.0 innings in relief to earn the win, as he allowed one hit, no runs and no walks with four strikeouts. Carson Spiers pitched the final 2.0 innings to record his fourth save of the season. Daniel Lloyd (0-2) suffered the loss.
Sam Weatherly, who tossed 7.0 hitless and scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts in Clemson’s 7-1 win on Friday, received the Bob Bradley Award as the Tigers’ MVP of the series. Andrew Eyster won the Tom Price Award as South Carolina’s series MVP.
The Tigers host College of Charleston on Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2.
Clemson Comes Back to Beat USC, 5-2; Tigers Take Rivalry Series 2-1
CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – James Parker’s two-out, two-run double in the seventh inning broke a 2-2 tie and lifted Clemson to a 5-2 victory over South Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 9-2, while the Gamecocks fell to 7-4.