Clemson completes series sweep over Boston College

BRIGHTON, MASS. – In his first career start, righthander Nick Hoffmann tossed a complete game to lead Clemson to a 7-2 victory over Boston College in the second game of a doubleheader at Harrington Athletics Village on Saturday.

The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 12-9 overall and 6-6 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 12-10 overall and 3-9 in ACC play.

Hoffmann (3-0) earned the win by pitching the first complete game by a Tiger since 2017. The freshman allowed six hits, two runs and no walks with seven strikeouts on 111 pitches. Eagle starter Alex Stiegler (1-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight hits, five runs and one walk with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.

After scoring a run in the first inning, the Tigers scored two runs in the second inning, highlighted by James Parker’s run-scoring single. Clemson added a run in the third inning on Dylan Brewer’s sacrifice fly and another run in the fourth inning on Davis Sharpe’s two-out, run-scoring single. Max Wagner’s run-scoring single in the top of the seventh inning gave Clemson a 6-0 lead. The Eagles plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, then Clemson added an insurance run in the ninth inning on an error.

The Tigers host Georgia on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network.