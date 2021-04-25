Clemson completes sweep of Wake Forest with a pair of Sunday wins

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Davis Sharpe belted a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift Clemson to a 6-4 walkoff victory over Wake Forest in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Clemson (17-18, 11-12 ACC), who took a 2-0 series lead, stormed to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by Caden Grice’s long two-run homer, his eighth of the year. Chris Lanzilli lined a three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the top of the fourth inning to tie the score, then Jonathan French ripped a run-scoring double in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Clemson the lead.

Brendan Tinsman crushed a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the score. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Kier Meredith led off with a single. Three batters later with two outs, Sharpe crushed a 2-1 pitch 422 feet for the walkoff two-run homer, his second long ball of the year.

Nick Clayton (5-1) earned the win, while Hunter Furtado (1-4) suffered the loss.

The series concludes with the second game of the doubleheader on Sunday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

———–

Game Two

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Dylan Brewer’s solo home run in the sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie in Clemson’s 3-2 victory over Wake Forest in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The win was Monte Lee’s 200th as head coach of Clemson, who swept the series 3-0.

The Demon Deacons (13-20, 6-17 ACC) plated an unearned run in the second inning, then Chris Lanzilli lined a solo homer in the fourth inning. In the fifth inning, Clemson (18-18, 12-12 ACC) took advantage of two errors to score an unearned run. The Tigers plated two runs in the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead, the first on Davis Sharpe’s sacrifice fly and the second on Brewer’s long solo homer, his seventh of the year.

Tiger reliever Nick Hoffmann (4-0) earned the win by pitching the final 3.1 innings without allowing a run. Demon Deacon starter William Fleming (2-5) suffered the loss, as he yielded four hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk with six strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers take four days off for final exams before hosting Louisville in a three-game series, starting Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.