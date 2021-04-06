Clemson confirms severity of back-up QB’s injury

A Clemson spokesman on Monday confirmed to 7 Sports that Tigers back-up quarterback Taison Phommachahn ruptured his Achilles in Saturday’s spring game, as initially feared by head coach Dabo Swinney.

It’s an injury that requires a recovery period of several months.

Swinney noted after the game that he has confidence in current walk-on Hunter Helms plus two scholarship players in Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor and an additional walk-on, Billy Wiles, who will join the program this summer, to provide depth behind starter D.J. Uiagalelei.