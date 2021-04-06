Clemson confirms severity of back-up QB’s injury

Clemson

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Clemson spokesman on Monday confirmed to 7 Sports that Tigers back-up quarterback Taison Phommachahn ruptured his Achilles in Saturday’s spring game, as initially feared by head coach Dabo Swinney.

It’s an injury that requires a recovery period of several months.

Swinney noted after the game that he has confidence in current walk-on Hunter Helms plus two scholarship players in Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor and an additional walk-on, Billy Wiles, who will join the program this summer, to provide depth behind starter D.J. Uiagalelei.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Clemson Sports Schedule