One day after landing five star linebacker Sammy Brown (considered the top linebacker in his class), Clemson brought in five star and four star wide receivers Tuesday in Bryant Wesco from Midlothian, TX and Terrence Moore from the Tampa, FL area.

Wesco is considered a top 10 prospect and number three at his position nationally after pulling in 56 catches for 1,072 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He’s be the first five star receiver to sign with Clemson since Derion Kendrick (who later moved to cornerback then transferred to Georgia) in 2018.

Moore had 1,500 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns for Tampa Catholic High School last season and is rated as the 24th best receiver in the nation.

According to the 247 Sports composite ranking for the Class of ’24, Clemson has jumped from 22nd to eighth with this week’s three commitments.