Clemson put on the pads in Jacksonville for the first time Monday ahead of Friday’s Gator Bowl against Kentucky.
The Tigers worked indoors in a Jaguars facility as they try for a ninth win on the season in a bowl re-match with the Wildcats.
by: Pete Yanity
Posted:
Updated:
