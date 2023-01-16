Clemson entered the national rankings for the first time in two years Monday when the Tigers landed at number 19 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls.

The Tigers line-up just behind 18th-ranked College Of Charleston, which won its 18th straight game Monday in an 82-54 victory over William&Mary.

Eleven ranked teams went down Saturday, tying a record that has stood for nearly 12 years, while UConn and Marquette lost Sunday to help give the AP poll one of its biggest shakeups in recent history.

Clemson, Baylor and Rutgers joined FAU in entering the poll. That came at the expense of San Diego State, Duke, Wisconsin and Missouri.

The Tigers (15-3, 7-0) are among three ranked ACC teams with Virginia (10th) and Miami (17th-AP, 16th-Coaches).

Clemson visits Wake Forest Tuesday night, seeking a regular season sweep of the Demon Deacons.

