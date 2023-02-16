CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson University men’s basketball cruised to a 94-54 victory over Florida State on Wednesday night. The 40-point win was the largest victory margin in an ACC game in program history. The previous record of 34 was also done on Feb. 15 in 1975 – Clemson defeated Duke 100-66 that day.

With the victory, Clemson won its 11th conference game which tied a program record.

The Tigers (19-7, 11-4 ACC) blitzed the Seminoles (8-19, 6-10 ACC) right out of the gate, cruising to a 16-3 lead in the first segment of the contest. It was all Clemson from there carrying a 47-26 lead into the break. The 47-point mark was the most scored by the Tigers in the first half all season.

Clemson carried their offensive prowess into the second half shooting 60.7 percent from the field which included connecting on 8-of-15 of its 3-pointers.

PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) and Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) were the catalysts of the offensive explosion. Hall scored a game-high 20 points in the win, while shooting 80.0 percent from the floor. Hall made a career-high four 3-point field goals while tallying six rebounds on the night.

Hunter netted 18 points and led the Tigers with six assists. Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) chipped in 10 points and recorded a team-high eight rebounds. Josh Beadle (Columbia, S.C./Cardinal Newman) netted a career-high 10 points and was a spark plug off the bench.

Clemson returns to action on the road against Louisville on Saturday, Feb. 18. The game is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. on ACCN.

Notes: Clemson improved to 19-7 with the win over Florida State … the Tigers improved to 11-4 in the ACC … Clemson won its 11th game of the conference schedule, tying a program record for wins in league play (11 in 1951-52 SoCon; 11 in 2017-18 ACC) … the 40-point victory margin served as a program record in ACC play … the previous best of 34 was also accomplished on Feb. 15 but in 1975 against Duke (100-66) … the win sealed the Tigers’ first regular season sweep of the Seminoles since 2009-10 and just the fifth regular season sweep of the Seminoles all time … PJ Hall turned in his eighth 20-point game of the season and finished 8-for-10 from the floor, including a career-best 4-for-4 from three … Chase Hunter added in his 20th double-digit scoring game of the season with 18 points … Hunter Tyson nearly totaled another double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds … Josh Beadle netted a career-high 10 points.