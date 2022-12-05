CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson junior defensive end Kevin Swint said on Monday that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Swint made the announcement in a Twitter post Monday morning.

“I’m so grateful to for everyone from the trainers to the academic staff for being so helpful and guiding me the correct way so that I can be the best version of myself,” Swint wrote. “My next opportunity will not only get a great player but I will make an impact on your community and program as well.”

Swint played in all 13 games for the Tigers this season, finishing with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. He signed with Clemson in 2020 as a four-star prospect.