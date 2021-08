Clemson –

Xavier Thomas came to Clemson as a highly touted 5-star defensive end and lived up to the hype his freshman season with 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, but he has failed to match that production over the last two seasons, although he battled COVID and strep throat and played in just 7 games.

This past off season, Thomas took his diet more seriously, shed more than 25 pounds and says he is ready to return to his old explosive self heading into his 4th year with the Tigers.