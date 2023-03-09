GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers defeated the NC State Wolfpack 80-54 to advance to the semifinals in the ACC men’s basketball tournament.

Clemson trailed early before taking a three-point lead into halftime in Greensboro.

After that, it was all Tigers as Clemson outscored the Wolfpack 41-18 in the second half.

The Tigers move on to face Virginia in the next round to fight for a spot in the ACC tournament championship.

The game tips off at 9:30 p.m.

In the other semifinal, Miami will take on Duke. That game begins at 7 p.m.