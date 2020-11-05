Clemson discontinues men’s track and field and cross country programs

Clemson announced Thursday it’s discontinuing its men’s track and field and cross country programs effective June, 2021.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich released the following statement:

After consultation and communication with President Clements and the Board of Trustees, I have made the difficult

decision to discontinue sponsorship of the men’s track and field program effective June 2021. The program includes

indoor and outdoor track and field and cross country. First and foremost, we understand the disappointment and

heartbreak of our student-athletes that comes with this difficult news. Many of our student-athletes and coaches

have worked their entire lives to compete and coach at the Division I level, and this is certainly an emotional day for

them. We appreciate their hard work, effort and pride in representing Clemson University.

After a long period of deliberative discussion and analysis we concluded that discontinuing our men’s track and field

program is in the best long-term interests of Clemson Athletics. While this decision comes during the significant

financial challenges due to the ongoing pandemic, those challenges are just one of many factors that led to this

decision. We will continue to honor all student-athlete scholarships and provide them with support as they work

towards earning their degrees.

In addition to maintaining scholarships, the impacted student-athletes will continue to have access to sports

medicine, academic support, career development, mental health services and access to strength and conditioning

facilities while enrolled at Clemson. We will also assist any student-athlete who chooses to transfer to another

institution and fulfill all of the coaching contracts currently in place.

Clemson Athletics periodically reviews our sport sponsorships as a member of the ACC and NCAA, and makes

changes based on several factors including, but not limited to: competitive balance, gender equity and Title IX

compliance, financial positioning, impact on diversity among student-athletes and staff, and local and national

interest and participation in the sport. In this case, the timing and decision are not a result of any one factor, but a

series of considerations.

The annual $2-million plus in savings will be reinvested into other athletic department initiatives, including our

remaining Olympic sports and will help to provide additional financial stability moving forward. The Department

of Athletics has already undertaken several significant measures to address a projected resource shortfall of $25

million this fiscal year.

In our long-term planning, we looked at the changing demographics of the Clemson campus. Of Clemson’s men’s

sports, only men’s track and field and cross country could provide the Department with both substantial cost savings

as well as the ability for long-term Title IX compliance.

We appreciate and acknowledge the potential efforts to support or to reinstate the men’s program. However, the

decision is final, and Clemson Athletics will move forward sponsoring 16 sports. The status of our women’s track and

field and cross country program is not impacted by this decision.

We recognize that this decision affects many people well beyond our current program, including our former student-athletes, our generous donors, parents, fans, supporters and alumni.

We have a long and proud history in our men’s track and field program and many incredibly talented student-athletes

and graduates who have gone on to do tremendous things through the years. Clemson men’s track and field and

cross country will always be an important part of Clemson Athletics’ history.