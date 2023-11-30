(WSPA) – Clemson announced Thursday that Head Coach Dabo Swinney dismissed offensive line coach Thomas Austin and defense ends coach Lemanski Hall.

“Today, I made the difficult decision to seek new leadership for the offensive line,” said Swinney. “It is my responsibility as head coach to make difficult decisions that I believe are in the best interest of our football program and the young men that comprise it.”

Austin, a former Clemson offensive lineman, was elevated to his role in January 2022.

Clemson was 6th in the ACC in rushing during the 2023 season, averaging 180.3 rushing yards per game.

Hall was added as the 10th full-time assistant coach in 2018 and is a former Swinney teammate at Alabama.

“Lemanski Hall and I met and had a great conversation about his future and long-term goals both personally and professionally, and after great thought and discussion, we came to a mutual decision for him to seek opportunities to advance his career elsewhere,” Swinney said.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to accomplish here. I am so thankful for all of the young men that have been in our program, and I hope I’ve been able to impact them as positively as they have impacted me,” Hall said in a statement. “I am excited to see what God has in store for me and my family moving forward.”

The moves come on the heels of Clemson’s 8-4 regular season.